Dean Unglert Joins Cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' After His Elimination From 'The Bachelorette'

It looks like Dean Unglert is not yet done with his quest to find true love as the recently eliminated "The Bachelorette" star joins the cast of "Bachelor in Paradise."

Unglert is getting another chance at love as it has been revealed that the 25-year-old will be joining "Bachelor in Paradise" after getting eliminated on the July 17 episode of "The Bachelorette" season 13.

ABC confirmed the news via Twitter and expressed their excitement that Unglert's journey to find love continues with season 4 of "Bachelor in Paradise."

In an interview with E! News, Unglert explained his decision to join "Bachelor in Paradise."

"I think that in the back of our head we all kind of want to find the one. So if this is another opportunity then better...but I was just more sold on the fun experience that we could have in Paradise. I think we all had a good amount of fun. I'll be excited to see it all play back," he said.

Unglert, who is a startup recruiter, also revealed that he had a month and a half to move on from "The Bachelorette's" Rachel Lindsey.

The reality show contestant definitely captured the viewers' hearts and attention during his hometown date with Lindsay. There, it was revealed that his mother passed away when he was a teenager and his father had abandoned him afterward.

Unglert heartbreakingly revealed the intensity of his emotions to Lindsay during the episode, expressing how disappointed he is with his family especially since he was just a vulnerable 15-year-old at the time. According to him, his family didn't come together in unity after his mother's passing and that alone upsets him.

"Bachelor in Paradise" will premiere on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.