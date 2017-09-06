'Dear David' Updates: 'Real-Life' Ghost Story Continues to Attract People on Twitter

Facebook/Adam Ellis Comic artist Adam Ellis claims a ghost is out to kill him.

Despite the skepticism of some on the first-hand ghost story he shared, comic artist Adam Ellis continues to attract followers on Twitter.

Ellis, who is an Art Institute of Boston graduate and currently works as a comic artist for Buzzfeed, continues to attract more Twitter followers after sharing on the micro-blogging platform his supposed personal encounter with a ghost. As of this writing, the comic artist has gained more than 240,000 new Twitter followers since he first shared on Aug. 7 what is now dubbed as his "Dear David" ghost story.

In an email to the Boston Globe, Ellis said that he did not saw it coming that his Twitter post would go viral. According to the now widely followed comic artist, he only wanted to share his story as he thought it was interesting. However, with "Dear David" now so popular in Twitterverse, Ellis feels the need to post more about the story.

"I posted the initial story to Twitter just because I thought it was interesting. I never thought it would go viral. . . Now I feel like I have an obligation to keep updating because people are so invested in it," Ellis told Boston Globe in an email.

To the uninitiated, "Dear David" is Ellis' own personal encounter with what is now believed to be a ghost of a little boy in his dream. In another dream, Ellis encountered a little girl asking him about the boy and later told him that his name is Dear David and that he would only answer his questions if he begins with "Dear David." However, the girl, supposedly, cautioned Ellis not to ask more than two questions, otherwise, the little boy would kill him.

He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it: pic.twitter.com/AJizlw7qXe — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017

In his next encounter with the boy in his dream, Ellis just did what the little girl in his other dream told her to do. Starting his question with the phrase "Dear David," Ellis asked Dear David asked how he died, to which he, allegedly, replied "an accident in a store." When Ellis asked Dear David his second question, asking him what exactly happened in the store, the ghost replied somebody pushed a shelf on his head.

However, when Ellis asked Dear David who pushed the shelf, and the boy kept quiet, it was then he realized that he has asked a third question, leaving him terrified when he woke up.

I made a Storify of all my Dear David threads for easier viewing. I'll keep it up to date. https://t.co/NcZm0ZXXTJ — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 16, 2017

Ellis now believes that the ghost has crossed over to the real world as he feels supernatural presence now and then, such as his cats gathering at the door every midnight and dealing with something invisible, and his rocking chair moving without somebody sitting on it as captured on video.