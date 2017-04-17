'Dear White People' Latest News: Netflix Releases Full-Length Trailer

Netflix recently released the full-length trailer for its TV series adaptation of the 2014 movie, "Dear White People."

Youtube/Netflix US & Canada A screenshot from the official trailer of "Dear White People."

The original movie, directed by Justin Simien, examined the issues of racism at a fictional Ivy League college, from the perspective of multiple African-American students who attend there. The film definitely struck a chord when it premiered at Sundance and it went on to become a countercultural sensation.

The Netflix series picks up where the film let off, with Logan Browning taking over the lead role of Samantha White from Tessa Thompson for the show's 10-episode season 1.

Following the previous release of a teaser for the upcoming TV series, Netflix has now unveiled a full-length trailer for the show, which further illustrates how much of the tone and substance of Simien's original film is being adapted into its Netflix series.

"When you ask somebody who looks ethnically different, 'What are you,' the answer is usually, 'A person about to slap the s—t out of you," Samantha can be heard saying in the trailer.

"We need to do here what they did in Germany," a white student is heard saying to his shocked peers. "I meant the educating kids about the nation's horrible past part, not the concentration camp part."

Simien is serving as one of the writers and directors of the Netflix show, while Giancarlo Esposito of "Better Call Saul" serves as the series' narrator.

Aside from Browning, "Dear White People" also stars Brandon P. Bell as Troy Fairbanks, Antoinette Robertson as Coco Conners, DeRon Horton as Lionel Higgins, John Patrick Amedori as Gabe and Ashley Blaine Featherson as Joelle Brooks.

In the wake of the show's announcement, the series has received backlash and sparked outrage, with some people campaigning for viewers to boycott the upcoming Netflix series.

"Dear White People" is set to premiere on Friday, April 28 on Netflix.