'Dear White People' Season 2 Spoilers: Show Will Tackle 'Misinformation,' Says Show Creator

Netflix has renewed "Dear White People" for a second season and creator Justin Simien already has ideas for the show's sophomore outing.

Facebook/DearWhitePeople "Dear White People" promotional image.

"Dear White People" is based on Simien's critically acclaimed 2014 film of the same name. The Netflix series takes place in the predominantly white fictional Ivy League school, Winchester University, where racial tensions brew within the school's community. A group of students of color come together to fight various issues such as social injustice, inequality and cultural bias.

The first season was introductory to each character and the causes they were fighting for. Each character had their own personal dilemma, and the season finale saw the respective relationships in the group in a state of change.

"Dear White People" features a diverse cast that includes Logan Browning, Brandon Bell, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Marque Richardson, John Patrick Amedori, Jemal Michael and Antoinette Robertson.

The first season of "Dear White People" started streaming on Netflix on April 28. Filming for season 2 is set to begin this year and will also have 10 episodes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Simien revealed his plans for "Dear White People" season 2 and he is zeroing in on one theme: misinformation.

Simien said, "I think we're in an era of mass misinformation. It's not just so-called fake news but also in terms of American history.

"The reason we can't really talk about racism and the reason a black person can't say something like 'white supremacy' without somebody taking it personally is because none of us really have the same sort of basic understanding of America's history and how we got here."

The "Dear White People" season 2 renewal made fans give out a sigh of relief as Netflix recently axed some of the shows in its lineup, such as "Sense8" and "The Get Down".