Death by Selfie?

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

We used to be "the me generation." Now perhaps we're the selfie generation — the generation that exalts me, my selfie, and I. One article on Botox treatment called ours the "selfie culture."

But what happens when selfies — photographs taken by you of yourself — can actually endanger you or others or even animals? For a few years now I have been saving stories about people getting hurt or killed because of their selfies.

Lightning killed a man who was using a selfie stick ... in a lightning storm. Then there was the man who endured serious damage to his hand because he tried to take a selfie with a snake, and the snake bit him.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/when-selfies-kill-174085/

