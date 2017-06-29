'Death Note' News, Release Date: Netflix's Live-Action Film Adaptation Wraps Post-Production

Another Japanese franchise is set to get westernized soon. In two months, "Death Note" will get its live-action anime adaptation on Netflix, and recent reports suggest that the team behind the film has just completed its post-production.

Facebook/DeathNoteA new version of "Death Note" is coming soon on Netflix.

Updating fans on the development of the film, director Adam Wingard revealed via Twitter this week that the project had just hit a significant milestone. "We finaled [sic] our last VFX shot for Death Note today!" he posted on Twitter.

Now that they have already finished post-production, Wingard has more time to review all the footage to ensure coherence in the final material. For a franchise as widely known as "Death Note," making sure that the next film lives up to the expectations of fans is a must.

When the live-action film adaptation of "Ghost in the Shell" hit theaters earlier this year, anime fans were nothing but excited. The film adapted the popular narrative by Shirow Masamune into a contemporary punk movie, but it failed to catch the interest of anime fans and turned out to be just another box office flop. The movie also came under fire due to its casting, which was composed of Caucasians, when the original story featured Japanese characters.

Just like "Ghost in the Shell," the upcoming live-action film adaptation of "Death Note" was also recently accused of whitewashing and of attempting to get rid of elements of Japanese culture. However, Wingard was quick to address the criticisms and said on Twitter that there was no such thing as whitewashing.

"There is no conspiracy to remove Japanese culture from Death Note. It's a fresh version of the story set in Seattle. Also see The Departed," he said.

He also addressed the alleged inclusion of violence and profanity in the upcoming film, challenging critics to watch the film when it comes out so they will see the truth for themselves.

"Death Note" arrives on Aug. 25 on Netflix.