'Death Road to Canada' Anniversary Update Adds New Locations, Characters, Weapons and More

Rocketcat Games, developer of the randomly generated road trip RPG "Death Road to Canada," has launched a new update for the title in celebration of its first anniversary.

The developer has launched the DUODENUM update for "Death Road to Canada." It comes with new locations, characters, features, weapons, as well as a few tweaks and fixes.

In terms of content, the studio added more than 40 new weapons to the gameplay. These include the Weed Whacker, Scientific Doodad/Teleporter, Pirate Ship Cannon, Chicken Eggs that turn into chickens, Deployable friendly robots, and a Halberd. Apart from the 11 new special characters that players can recruit, Rocketcat came up with new heads and hairstyles for random and custom characters.

Nine new locations have also been introduced with DUODENUM. To name a few, Rocketcat created Burning, Pig Farm, Ghost Mansion, and Frozen Forest.

The developer also added a few tweaks to the gameplay that could either benefit the players or make things a little more difficult for them. With the update, propane tanks now fly around the arena before blowing up. But the company also made the objects that are carried by humans untouchable by allies to make it easier for gamers to throw chairs and others. In addition, the jerks that players recruit will now leave their weapons and other items in the trunk before taking off.

The studio has more plans for the action RPG title. Aside from selling over 100,000 copies, the game has been performing well on iOS. As for the Android version, it will be launched eventually. The company is still waiting for the porting company as of now.

Furthermore, Rocketcat has plans to expand the game to other platforms. As of now, negotiations are still ongoing.

Patrons should expect Rocketcat to release more updates in the future. For the second anniversary of the title, the studio promises to focus more on the content and new systems.