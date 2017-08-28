'Death Stranding' Release Date, Gameplay News: Hideo Kojima Explains His Purpose Behind Developing the Game

Facebook/DeathStranding 'Death Stranding' is speculated to drop in 2018.

Widely acclaimed Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima is now developing a game titled "Death Stranding," and he recently revealed his main goal for creating it. Several teasers for the game have already been released, but little is still known about the action game that will soon hit the PlayStation 4 console.

In an article that Kojima published the past week on Rolling Stone, the game developer shed some light on the game, including his goal for developing it. In his article, he hinted that he was somewhat inspired to develop the game due to the rise of war movies in the film industry. According to Kojima, today is high time to develop a title that will break away from the long-ingrained tradition of having games that are only based on competition and feature players fighting each other.

"Fifty-five years have passed since the creation of the early video game Spacewar!, but video games are still primarily players with sticks fighting each other. They cannot break the curse of using sticks to keep evil away, or defeating enemies. I want to change this," he wrote.

According to him, his vision in creating "Death Stranding" is to create a game that is not based on competition but on "the rope" that will do good to the player and allow him to make connections. He wrote that the new game will not be about creating a division between the winners and losers but will be about creating connections.

Kojima further revealed that the upcoming game will take inspiration from the "Metal Gear" series, which featured political themes as well. He said that his previous series served as a means for him to realize that games should not always be about fighting.

In "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain," players build their own private army and produce nuclear warheads to shield themselves from their enemies. According to Kojima, the game makes players understand what it really means to take a stand against war, and while disarming ourselves in the real world has not yet happened in real life, at least his games will offer that "unparalleled" experience" of making a conscious effort to make our world a nuclear-free world.

"Death Stranding" is set for release before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the new "Akira" movie.