'Death Stranding' Release Date, Latest News: Does Hideo Kojima Have 300 People Working on Upcoming Game?

Game director Hideo Kojima and his team have so far released two trailers for the highly anticipated video game "Death Stranding." However, aside from a few vague details, not much is really known about what the game is all about and when exactly it will be released.

After the formation of Kojima Productions, Kojima made it clear that he will be working with a smaller team on "Death Stranding," saying that it won't surpass 100 people. However, according to Mads Mikkelsen, one of the actors starring in the upcoming video game, there are actually around 300 people working on the game.

While Mikkelsen's comments regarding "Death Stranding" at the Saudi Comic Con last month were widely reported, an important piece of information was not reported until recently. During the panel, a fan asked the actor about the music of the game, and his response inadvertently revealed the number of people working on the game at Kojima Productions.

"Fabulous. Everything is fabolous. I went to his office in Tokyo a month ago and it's absolutely fantastic what he's doing there. He has three hundred very, very clever people working constantly [on the game]," Mikkelsen said, according to Gaming Bolt.

Kojima Productions is an independent studio established by Kojima more than a year ago. The game developer began with only a couple of people, but as time went by, more staff were added into the mix to work on "Death Stranding." In fact, Shinji Hirano, the former president of Konami Europe, has been tapped by Kojima to be the president of his company.

Many fans await the arrival of "Death Stranding" because it marks the long-awaited return of Kojima to the gaming scene after his widely-reported throwdown with Konami, which led to the death of famous video game franchises such as "Silent Hill" and "Metal Gear."

"Death Stranding" has no official release date yet.