'Death Stranding' Release Date, News: Game Coming to PS4; VR Support Not Planned But Still Possible

Hideo Kojima has doused the worries that he will make gamers wait for the next-generation Sony PlayStation console to be able to play "Death Stranding."

YouTube/Kojima ProductionsA screenshot from the "Death Stranding" trailer

At the RTX Sydney 2017 event, the game director said, according to Dual Shockers, that his first game as an independent developer will be released for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and not the PlayStation 5.

As for the release date, it appears that development for "Death Stranding" is still in its early stages. Kojima said that his team is currently focused on game logic and testing the game on various systems.

This year, however, Kojima Productions will start building the foundation of the game further by stuffing the game's world with the elements and content to give it life.

While he did not say a release date, the information he provided has many believing that "Death Stranding" won't see the light of day until next year.

On the other hand, Kojima also spoke about what "Death Stranding" has to offer. For one, it will be an open-world game that offers players "large degree of freedom in which you can do almost whatever you want."

The "Metal Gear" creator, however, is not planning on making it playable on virtual reality (VR). He did say that this is not entirely off the table so it is still possible.

With regard to the game's playability, Kojima believes that "Death Stranding" will especially be loved by gamers who are playing AAA games in high-end platforms.

What sets it apart from the rest is that after experiencing the game for two to three hours, players will start to notice "something a little different about it."

Kojima is also happy about his relationship with Sony, which he said gives him total freedom in creating "Death Stranding" even if it means showing Norman Reedus naked in the trailer.

He is very happy about the "mutual respect" between him and Sony and believes that his first game post-"Metal Gear" will be a success with the company.