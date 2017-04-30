'Death Stranding' Release Date News: Hideo Kojima Tweets He's Working on the Script

The most recent update about the development of "Death Stranding" comes through a social media post from its creator, Hideo Kojima, saying he is working on the script.

Youtube/KOJIMA PRODUCTIONSA screenshot from the official trailer of the upcoming video game "Death Stranding."

Last week, Kojima delighted fans with a series of tweets featuring his cool workspace and an indirect update about the developments of the upcoming game "Death Stranding."

On April 19, Kojima tweeted a photo of a couple of sandwiches and a cup of coffee. The post was captioned, "I've been working on the script."

The following day, the famed video game creator tweeted another photo that seemingly features his personal work table that is filled with several CDs and action figures. This time, he captioned it, "Worked on the script."

While both posts did not specifically mention he was referring to the script for "Death Stranding," fans were quick to speculate that his posts are about the said game which features "The Walking Dead's" Norman Reedus and "Hannibal's" Mads Mikkelsen.

According to Gaming Bolt, Kojima's previous games are known for going heavy on their plots. So it is good news that he has started to work on the script presumably for "Death Stranding."

"Death Stranding" is Kojima's first project with his same name production company after he left Konami following the failed "Silent Hills" project where he was supposed to work with renowned director Guillermo del Toro.

Since "Death Stranding" was announced last year, Kojima and his studio had been very secretive about the game's release date. However, there were some indications that suggest it might be released sometime between 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, what everyone knows by now is the game will feature two great actors as its main characters. The first personality confirmed to be in the game was "The Walking Dead's" Norman Reedus. Then on Dec. 1, during The Game Awards, the latest trailer of the game confirmed that "Hannibal" actor Mads Mikkelsen was also going to be in the game.

Apart from the confirmed actors, it has also been announced last year that Kojima and his studio will collaborate with Guerrilla Games in developing "Death Stranding."