'Death Stranding' Updates: Hideo Kojima Says Characters, Environments Are Currently Being Tested

In his recent appearance at the Tribeca Games Festival, the mastermind behind the upcoming open world action video game "Death Stranding," Hideo Kojima, revealed that they have already started testing characters and environments for the title.

Twitter/@DeathStranding_Promotional screenshot image for "Death Stranding" featuring actor Norman Reedus.

Kojima, through a translator, gave fans an update with regards to the progress they are making for "Death Stranding." The prominent video games creator said: "We are continuously doing different tests for game systems, for characters, for environments. We are continually testing these aspects. So far, it's going pretty well."

According to reports, Kojima tried to further explain the game's current status by using a metaphor about "The Walking Dead" actor Norman Reedus roaming around New York. But since it is a metaphor, note that the game is set nowhere near the Big Apple.

Kojima just wanted to imply that they are currently testing "what we can depict with Decima Engine ... if it scales correctly and feels good there."

To be more specific on what goes into the tests they are currently doing, Kojima used another metaphor of when a "character goes in an Italian restaurant." The video game mogul added, "What we're working on right now is what kind of table will be there, what kind of specific details will be there, what's on the specific menu for this restaurant."

Kojima might have been trying hard to be careful not to spoil anything, thus the use of metaphors, but it is good enough for fans to learn that he and his studio is making good progress for "Death Stranding." Added to that, Kojima recently teased that he has also been working on the upcoming game's script.

"Death Stranding" was first announced during Sony's panel at the Electronic Entertainment Expo last year. It is going to be Kojima's first project since leaving Konami and independently establishing the Kojima Productions.

So far, Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen have already been confirmed to be main characters in the game. However, details on their roles are yet to be divulged.

Meanwhile, the biggest question for fans and gamers right now is "Death Stranding's" release date or at least the year of its launch, which Kojima has opted not to reveal just yet. However, based on his earlier teasers, many speculate that the game might be released between 2018 and 2019.