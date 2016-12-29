4 Things to Know About the Dec. 23 UN Resolution Against Israel

Reuters/Joshua Lott The United Nations logo is displayed on a door at U.N. headquarters in New York February 26, 2011.

As President Obama finishes his final weeks in office, his actions at the United Nations last week where the U.S. delegation refrained from vetoing a resolution condemning Israel are causing quite a stir.

Last Friday, on the eve of Hanukkah, the United States opted to abstain from using its veto power at the United Nations Security Council, allowing a resolution condemning the state of Israel to pass 14-0. The resolution, among other things, states that Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem violate international law saying they have "no legal validity," and that those settlements are a barrier to peace in the region.

This historic decision is troubling notable members of Obama's own party, particularly Jewish Democrats. Likewise, many Christians supportive of Israel are raising objections.

Here are 4 things you need to know about UN Resolution 2334 that was passed on December 23, 2016.