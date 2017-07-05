'Deception' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Disgraced Magician Becomes FBI's First Consulting Illusionist in Upcoming Crime Drama

Facebook/DeceptionABC Promotional banner for ABC’s upcoming crime-drama series “Deception” starring Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black, a Las Vegas illusionist who lends his skills to help solve crimes.

Who knew being a "consulting illusionist" could be a thing? When a scandal ruins an illusionist's career in Las Vegas, he finds his next big break working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in ABC's upcoming crime-drama series "Deception."

Superstar magician Cameron Black's (Jack Cutmore-Scott) lucrative career as an illusionist in Las Vegas is brought to a disastrous and abrupt end by a scandal. Official descriptions about the upcoming series do not say much about this alleged scandal, except that it ruins Cameron's chances of ever getting a decent gig in Las Vegas. And so, he turns to his next best option: the FBI.

It seems like a crazy idea. After all, what use would the FBI have for the world's best illusionist? As it turns out, there is a lot that Cameron can do for them. The FBI has been tracking a drug dealer who has always managed to give them the slip, and Cameron is looking for the magician who has been helping said drug dealer pull off each escape.

It's a give-and-take relationship with potential benefits for both parties. Additionally, the official trailer teases that the FBI just might warm up to the idea enough to let Cameron in on their field investigations. But how long can Cameron keep this partnership up without riling up the take-charge and hardworking FBI agent Kay Daniels (Ilfenesh Hadera)? Will he eventually find the person he's looking for? Will FBI ultimately get their suspect, or are all these just part of the illusionist's grandest performance yet?

The series was written "Chuck" alum, Chris Fedak, who also serves as executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti, Martin Gero, and Sarah Schechter. Real-life magician David Kwong, who has also worked on the movie "Now You See Me," will also be co-producing. It also stars Lenora Crichlow, Amaury Nolasco, Justin Chon, Laila Robins, and Vinnie Jones.

"Deception" is expected to premiere on ABC sometime during the 2017–18 television season.