'Decker' Season 5 Air Date, Spoilers: Jack and Kington Are Back to Protect America Once More in 'Decker: Unsealed'

What started out as an online series for three seasons has now become a full-blown television series that is about to premiere its sophomore linear season on TV. Jack Decker (Tim Heidecker) is back on the job as the fumbling hero of the free world on "Decker: Unsealed."

Facebook/adultswimPromotional banner for Adult Swim's comedy series "Decker: Unsealed" featuring Tim Heidecker as CIA Agent Jack Decker.

The upcoming title, which is being billed as the second season of "Decker: Unclassified," is technically the fifth season of the entire series. "Decker" had its debut back in 2014 as an online series on AdultSwim.com, and it was later aired as "Decker: Unclassified" on Adult Swim last year in June.

And since it gained consistently good ratings throughout its run, the series was consequently renewed for a second season, which is set to premiere in June.

"Decker" was created by Heidecker and Gregg Turkington and was produced by Abso Lutley Productions. Turkington also plays the role of Decker's ally and master code breaker, Agent Jonathan Kington.

In its previously aired first season on TV, "Decker: Unclassified" saw Decker and Kington take on tough enemies such as the Taliban, ISIS, environmental science, and Count Dracula himself.

The season 2 finale featured a confrontation with the villainous, half-vampire first lady, Janet Davidson (Sally Kellerman), and Dracula, which ended in the death of the former and the subsequent escape of the latter. Will this unfinished bout with the legendary vampire, who is still intent on wiping out the entire male population of the human world, finally be resolved on "Decker: Unsealed?"

It seems like it since the official synopsis for the upcoming premiere episode titled "Sonrise" says that Decker and his partner Kington will find themselves desperately racing against the clock to try and prevent a massive attack said to threaten the entire male gender. Could this be Dracula's plan in action? And will the combined skills of Decker and Kington be enough to give humanity a fighting chance, or will humanity be doomed forever?

"Decker: Unsealed" premieres on Sunday, June 4 at, midnight ET on Adult Swim. In the meantime, fans can watch a trailer for the upcoming season below that teases guest appearances from Joe Estevez, Alfonso Freeman, Joey Travolta, Jimmy McNichol, The Wolfman, The Mummy, and The Frankenstein among others.