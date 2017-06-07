'Decker: Unsealed' Episode 2 Spoilers: Decker's Vacation Is Cut Short By an Emergency Mission in 'Promises Kept'

The fifth installment of the "Decker" series has finally premiered on Adult Swim this week, and it brings in as much strange hilarity as dangerous adventures to CIA agent Decker (Tim Heidecker) and his partner Kington (Jonathan Turkington).

YouTube/Adult SwimA screenshot of Tim Heidecker as Jack Decker from the comedy series “Decker: Unsealed.”

When "Decker: Unclassified" ended last year, the late First Lady (Sally Kellerman) has shot Kington on the head. But the Master of Codes was just as quickly revived in the premiere episode of "Decker: Unsealed." A doctor who was called to the scene brought with him a device that, although not yet FDA-proven, has managed to bring Kington back to life. Additionally, the device happened to have the side effect of bringing its patient back to his normal age, so Kington will not be looking so old anymore in future episodes.

And since Decker and Kington have finally managed to stop Dracula's (Ralph Lucas) machine from completely annihilating the male population, the two are headed to new adventures on the next episode of "Decker: Unsealed."

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Promises Kept," Decker's family will be going on a vacation to Hawaii, but their fun time in the sun will soon be interrupted by breaking news that may send Decker and Kington back to the field.

The trailer shown at the end of the episode features a glimpse of what looks to be the President (Joe Estevez) being kidnapped by men in ski masks. Could this be the emergency that takes Decker away from his much-needed vacation? And how soon will Dracula's son be taking his revenge on Decker now that his father, Dracula, is dead?

In an interview with A.V. Club, actor and series co-creator Heidecker shared that he usually found ideas for Decker's next mission from the usual places like cable news. He would watch a bit of news to get the "sunniest version of the whole situation, then incorporate them into the philosophy of "Decker."

"Small business, small government, all the usual stuff that they cart out," Heidecker said.

"Decker: Unsealed" episode 2 airs on Sunday, June 11, at midnight ET on Adult Swim.