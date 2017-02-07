'Defenders' Netflix Original Series News: Matt and Jessica Hang Out in the Snow in New Set Photos

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Marvel/Netflix

A bunch of new photos from the set of Netflix's highly anticipated ensemble series, "Defenders" has made their way online, teasing a Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) team-up.

Surrounded by a blanket of snow, Matt and Jessica brave the cold in these "Defenders" photos, presumably in the midst of an undercover assignment.

Knowing their respective history in crime-fighting and being a vigilante, these two are the best the Defenders could have in terms of investigating.

Matt was not in his red costume in the "Defenders" photos, which is understandable, while the latter donned her signature black leather jacket to fight the frost. Apart from that, there is not much to take away.

If anything, it does tease that "Defenders" will see the two in action, which fans are very excited about. As viewers know, Daredevil and Jessica are the central characters in Netflix's first two Marvel projects.

Despite this, the two never really got to work together, but this should be rectified in "Defenders," in which Daredevil and Jessica are also set to team up with Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

The absence of Jones' and Colter's characters in the photos has many thinking that they are hanging out somewhere else, presumably waiting for intel from Matt and Jessica.

"Defenders" will be Netflix's Marvel offering for the latter half of the year. As fans wait for the quartet to save Hell's Kitchen together, they will first be treated with the story and adventures of Danny Rand in "Iron Fist" next month.

The character is the only member of the Defenders yet to be introduced. After his tale is told this March, Netflix will transition into the ensemble's dealings.

In "Defenders," Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist will take on a villain to be played by Sigourney Weaver.