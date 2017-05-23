'Defenders' Netflix Spoilers: How Series Will Affect Luke Cage and Iron Fist

"The Defenders" will see the heroes of Marvel Netflix shows come together to save Hell's Kitchen from the latest and possibly biggest threat it will ever face.

(Photo: Netflix)A still from "Luke Cage."

The highly anticipated ensemble series will affect the lives of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) when they go back to their sole adventures in their respective shows.

However, "Luke Cage" showrunner Cheo Hodari Coke emphasized that the events in "The Defenders" will not really dictate what will happen in the second season of the show.

He compared "The Defenders" to the Wu-Tang Clan with Luke Cage as Ghostface and Jessica Jones as Method Man. "It's like they're all kind of part of the same clique, but each record sounds different," he said via Comic Book Movie.

"So that's really the analogy I would make, is that they acknowledge each other, but they're not really dependent on each other. But because it's the same crews, and the same family, the same feel, it's all interconnected — but it doesn't mean that one really dictates the direction of the other," he went on to say.

This suggests that while Luke Cage will be part of the action in "The Defenders" and will have some takeaways from the experience, his adventure in the second season will not be the result of the ensemble series.

(Photo: YouTube/Netflix) A screenshot of Danny Rand from the "Iron Fist" trailer.

On the opposite side of things, the events of the first season of "Iron Fist" will influence how Danny Rand (Jones) behaves in "The Defenders."

Jones revealed via Heroic Hollywood that the spinoff will see his character "coming to terms with being a superhero." Danny will be in "The Defenders" without any idea how to be one.

"In the Defenders when he first starts, he doesn't even know what a superhero is and then he meets those guys and he's like 'WHOA. This is cool,'" the actor explained.

"And by the end of it you kind of see Danny really coming to the grips with his responsibility in a much more mature way," he went on to say.

Unlike Luke Cage, whatever Danny accomplishes and realizes in "The Defenders" will definitely reflect changes in the next chapter of his story, should there be one.

"The Defenders" will premiere August 18 on Netflix.