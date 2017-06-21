'Degrassi: Next Class' Season 4 News: Netflix Teases More Hookups and Breakups in New Trailer

The kids of Degrassi will be dealing with more than just graduation drama when "Degrassi: Next Class" returns for season 4.

In season 3, Syrian refugees were introduced. Maya (Olivia Scriven) dealt with depression, while Lola (Amanda Arcuri) got an abortion. Netflix released a new trailer for the next season and it shows that the series will once again deal with tough issues — from students facing Islamophobia to the result of Maya's overdose.

Since "Degrassi: Next Class" is still a teen drama, fans can expect more romance and heartbreak among the cast. Zig (Ricardo Hoyos) looks like he can't deal with Esme's (Chelsea Clark) intensity. Frankie (Sara Waisglass), on the other hand, gets the surprise of her life when she learns that Jonah (Ehren Kassam) and Grace (Nikki Gould) are letting the public know about their relationship.

TV Guide points out that season 4 will also explore how the Syrian students will adjust to their new life in Canada. Zoe (Ana Golja) and Rasha (Dalia Yegavian) are starting to fall in love with each other, while Maya's friend Saad (Parham Rownaghi) seems to be collecting enemies. The clip suggests that he is at odds with Zig, Goldi (Soma Bhatia) and Hunter (Spencer MacPherson). Unfortunately, Maya is not present in the minute-long trailer.

Reports note that this could be the last season for some of the show's cast. Season 4 marks the graduation semester, which means the seniors will be saying goodbye to their friends soon. Fans are hoping that all the relationship drama will be resolved before the seniors don their caps and gowns.

Debuting in 2016, "Degrassi: Next Class" is a Canadian drama series that centers on the youth of Degrassi street. The story tackles real-life problems faced by high school students, focusing on a certain group of teenagers as they embark on a journey to becoming adults.

The fourth season of "Degrassi: Next Class" is expected to premiere later this year on Netflix.