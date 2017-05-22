Dell Canvas Release Date, Specs News: An Artist's Digital Sketchpad

The Dell Canvas is every artist's dream at an affordable price. Artists will be able to use the 27-inch surface like a sketchpad where they can draw all kinds of things and also use it as another display for their computer.

REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad Dell logos are seen at its headquarters in Cyberjaya, outside Kuala Lumpur.

The Canvas serves as a digital platform for artists and designers out there. Consumers may mistake the Canvas as a standalone computer, but it's actually a device that is attached to an existing computer. Its main purpose is to be an additional display where the creator can use a stylus to create a masterpiece.

It also comes with a Surface Dial, which was first seen on the Microsoft Surface Studio. The Surface Dial makes it easier to control some settings on selected creative apps without having to lift a pen. Some apps you can use the Surface Dial on are Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, Paint, Microsoft PowerPoint and Spotify.

The Surface Dial is there to make an artist's life easier in digital form. Unlike the Microsoft Surface Studio, the surface dial is not connected via Bluetooth on the Canvas; it has to be on the screen for it to fully function.

Dell announced the Canvas at the Consumers Electric Show (CES) in Nevada last January. It is designed as a low-cost competitor to Wacom's Cintiq 27QHD. The Cintiq 27QHD is priced at around $2,600, while Dell's Canvas is expected to cost around $1,800.

When the Canvas was announced at CES 2017, Dell announced that it would start shipping in April around the same time that Windows 10 Creators Update would be released since the Canvas would run on the updated software. Now, recent reports have suggested that the Canvas will start shipping in August. The reason for this delay is that Dell wants to make it available at a time when more applications are compatible with the device.