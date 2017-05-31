Dell Inspiron 24 5000, 27 7000 Release Date, Specs, Price News: AIO PCs Feature AMD Ryzen Chips

Dell recently introduced two new all-in-one (AIO) PCs, the Inspiron 24 5000 and the Inspiron 27 7000. Both devices are powered by the new AMD Ryzen chips and, as such, deliver adequate power with lower price points than their Intel-based predecessors.

DellA promotional image for the new Dell Insipron 27 7000.

In terms of design, Dell's new AIO PCs take inspiration from the XPS laptops with their signature InfinityEdge displays. They only retain a thicker bezel on the bottom of the screen for the webcam.

As for technical specifications, the new Dell Inspiron 24 5000 with the model number 5475 features a 23.8-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels. It is available in both non-touch and touchscreen options. In terms of dimensions, it is 13.9 inches tall, 21.3 inches wide and 2.1 inches thick.

The Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC can support up to the AMD A12-9800E accelerated processing unit (APU), with up to 32 GB of random-access memory (RAM). The graphics is handled by the AMD Radeon RX560 graphics processing unit (GPU) with 4 GB of dedicated video RAM. For memory, the device can have up to 1 TB of hard disk drive (HDD) storage or a hybrid configuration with up to 256 GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage with 1 TB of HDD.

The Dell Inspiron 24 5000 (5475) is now available with a starting price of $700.

Meanwhile, the new Dell Inspiron 27 7000 with the model number 7775 features a 27-inch display with the same resolution as its smaller sibling. Customers can also avail of a version with 4K Ultra HD resolution. In terms of dimensions, it is 15.5 inches tall, 24.2 inches wide and 2.1 inches thick.

The AIO PC can support up to AMD Ryzen 7 1700 APU and up to 32 GB of RAM. As for the graphics card, customers can choose from the AMD Radeon RX580 GPU with 8 GB of dedicated video RAM or the AMD Radeon RX560 GPU with 4 GB of dedicated video RAM.

Memory options for the Inspiron 27 7000 include a combination of up to 256 GB of SSD and 1 TB of HDD or just 2 TB of HDD.

The Dell Inspiron 27 7000 is also available to purchase with a starting price of $1000.