Dell Inspiron 5675 New Gaming Desktop Price, Specs Review: Latest Ryzen Processors and Graphics Cards Provide Reasonably-Priced VR-Ready Gameplay

Dell has launched its first gaming desktop, and it has all the trappings of an immersive gaming device at an affordable price.

Dell Official SiteA promotional image for the Dell Inspiron 5675 Gaming Desktop featuring the first person shooter action-adventure video game, "Prey."

The Dell Inspiron 5675 Gaming Desktop made its debut at the Computex 2017 event held in Taipei, Taiwan from May 30 to June 3. The device was launched along with all-in-one PCs, the Inspiron 24 5000 and the Inspiron 27 7000. All three devices are equipped with the latest AMD-based processors and graphics cards, but the Inspiron 5675 also comes with NVIDIA options of up to GTX 1060

Boasting the latest AMD multicore Ryzen processors with SenseMI and up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM, the Inspiron 5675 has the ability to better optimize power consumption, clock speeds and the channeling of tasks. The device also provides split-second responsiveness as well as powerful multitasking capabilities, virtual reality (VR) readiness, and high-performance 7.1 Channel HD audio for smoother, more immersive gameplay that can help the user dominate DirectX 12 gaming and VR landscapes.

The Inspiron 5675 also has dual-drive storage options that come with a high-capacity hard drive of up to 2 TB HDD, as well as a responsive solid-state drive of up to 256 GB that allow for faster boot and load times perfect for getting back into the game quicker. Moreover, a five-bay option is also available for further storage expansion in the future.

A finned chassis also allows for optimal airflow and temperatures so that gaming with Inspiron 5675 is never compromised or interrupted. An intelligent thermal design along with a meticulous component placement and optimized graphic solutions also provide for effective noise control.

To better accommodate VR accessories, the Inspiron 5675 also comes with a wide range of connectivity options that include SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, among others.

The Dell Inspiron 5675 gaming desktop will be available worldwide on Tuesday, June 13, with a selling price of $599.99.