Dell UltraSharp 38 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Curved Monitor Designed for the Workplace Has Expansive Display

Dell has introduced the UltraSharp 38, a curved monitor that has been designed for the workplace and to deliver optimal levels of productivity.

DellA promotional image for the Dell UltraSharp 38 curved monitor.

"Our customers demand the best in display technology, and Dell remains committed to listening to their needs," said Davis Lee, senior vice president of Dell Displays, who added that the UltraSharp 38 is able to improve productivity not only for individual workspaces but also for conferences inside meeting rooms.

Measuring at 37.5 inches, Dell's newest display offers an expansive screen real estate. With this much space, users will be able to multitask and view different documents or applications side by side. Compared to most other 34-inch 21:9 monitors, the UltraSharp 38 is able to show 25 percent more content.

Moreover, with the Dell Display Manager, the curved monitor's screen layout can be customized depending on the needs of users. The built-in KVM feature also makes it possible to gain access to two PCs with only a single keyboard and mouse.

When it comes to display quality, the Dell UltraSharp 38 has a Wide Quad HD screen with a resolution of 3,840 x 1,600 pixels and pixel density of 111 pixels per inch (ppi). This translates to a vibrant and accurate display that makes sure users will have a clear view of what is being presented on the screen.

The Dell UltraSharp 38 is also equipped with a 100-watt USB Type-C cable that is able to transfer power, audio and video from a laptop to the monitor. Apart from the fast transmission of data, the cable can also charge the connected laptop.

Another notable aspect of Dell's new ultrawide curved monitor is that it comes with integrated dual 9-watt speakers that deliver clear and accurate audio, especially when editing videos or gameplay.

The Dell UltraSharp 38 curved monitor is priced at $1,499. It will be available to purchase starting Friday, June 23.