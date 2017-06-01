Dell Unveils Inspiron 27 7000 AIO Powered by Ryzen Chip With 4K Display and VR-Ready

At the Computex event in Taipei this week, Dell debuted a gaming-focused all-in-one desktop computer, the 27-inch Inspiron 7000. It is powered by a Ryzen chip, sports a 4K display resolution and supports virtual reality.

DellPromotional image for the new 27-inch AIO desktop from Dell — Inspiron 7000.

The Dell Inspiron 7000 is going to be the first AIO computer to be released with a Ryzen chip out of the box. It is also Dell's move to expand their gaming products by adding more affordable options, especially when compared to the company's high-end Alienware brand that can be priced as much as over $3,000.

Reports from PC World added that the Dell Inspiron 7000's basic option comes with a Ryzen 5 1400 CPU which runs at 3.2-gigahertz base speed to 3.4 GHz turbo boost mode with 4 cores and 8 threads. The new AIO from Dell can be configured to be powered with an 8-core Ryzen 7 chip where base speed can run from 3 GHz to 3.7 GHz.

With the Ryzen chips, Dell promised that the Inspiron 7000 will deliver "split-second responsiveness and incredibly smooth, fast performance for an exceptional 4K entertainment and VR experience."

As mentioned, another highlighted feature of the new Dell AIO is its support for virtual reality. To achieve that performance, the Inspiron 7000 is built with AMD's Radeon RX 500 graphics processing unit. Meanwhile, it can be equipped with as much as 16 GB of DDR4 2400MHz for its random access memory.

According to The Verge, the Dell Inspiron 7000 AIO's price starts at $600, however, note that configurations and the addition of more superior parts can spike up the cost.

Meanwhile, in the same PC World report, an Inspiron 7000 with the mentioned Ryzen 5 chip paired with a Radeon RX 560 GPU with onboard 4 GB video RAM will cost $1,000. This setup can decently run games with heavy graphics.

However, for the best VR support, the Dell Inspiron 7000 can be configured with a Ryzen 7 1700 processor and an 8 GB Radeon RX 580 graphics card for $1,300.

As for the AIO's release date, the official product page only says it is "coming soon."