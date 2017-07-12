Delta Flight Attendant Smashes Wine Bottle on Rowdy Passenger During Mid-Flight Commotion

A Delta Airlines flight attendant smashed the head of an unruly passenger with a wine bottle twice. The Florida man reportedly attacked passengers and tried to open the emergency door mid-flight which prompted the flight crew to take drastic measures.

Wikimedia Commons/Andrei Dimofte/Altair78 An image of Delta Airlines' Boeing 767.

According to a federal complaint, 23-year-old Joseph D. Hudek IV was charged with one count of interference with airline staff on Friday, July 7. Hudek assaulted two flight attendants of Delta Flight 129 bound for Beijing.

An FBI agent's affidavit revealed that Hudek was flying on a dependent pass and ordered one beer while dining in first class. The pass is sometimes offered to relatives of Delta employees although it was not revealed if this was the case.

Approximately 200 people were on board the flight when it took off at around 5 p.m. PDT from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The altercation began about an hour into the flight.

Shortly after Hudek exited the bathroom, he lunged toward the emergency door and tried to pull the handle. Two flight attendants grabbed him but he pushed them away and almost succeeding at opening the door pulling the lever almost halfway.

The incident prompted a "Code 3," forcing the pilot to return to the Seattle after Hudek began assaulting passengers and crew. All the while, the crazed man tried to pry open the aircraft's emergency door.

To prevent a possible catastrophic decompression, a desperate flight attendant grabbed two bottles of wine and smashed them on Hudek's head. Despite this, however, he was still undeterred and even tried to play his position yelling, "Do you know who I am?"

Eventually, he was subdued by passengers and was restrained by zip ties until the plane landed back in Seattle. One flight attendant was reportedly taken to a hospital after receiving facial injuries during the brawl.

If convicted, Hudek would pay a $250,000 fine and face up to 20 years in prison.