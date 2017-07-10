Demi Lovato Drops New Single 'Sorry Not Sorry'; Sixth Album to Release This Year

REUTERS/Jim Young Demi Lovato will release a new album this year.

Demi Lovato has released the first single off her upcoming sixth album. Titled "Sorry Not Sorry," the track features an upbeat revenge vibe.

The single was released on Tuesday, July 11, after Lovato hinted of the track on social media several days prior.

The countdown begins. #SorryNotSorryMidnight A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Lovato greeted the track's release with a "Sorry Not Sorry" listening party in Los Angeles, California, on July 10. The singer met her fans and performed her familiar hits on the relatively small stage. She closed the event with the first live performance of "Sorry Not Sorry."

On Twitter, the "Cool for the Summer" singer thanked her fans for their unending support and understanding. She described "Sorry Not Sorry" as "an anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f****** savage!!!"

Lovato previously revealed that her upcoming album will have a different feel and teased of a "more soulful" and "more R&B" sound. Her fifth album, "Confident," boasted a sound that leaned more on pop. It was released in 2015.

The 24-year-old has also been keeping busy with other projects like collaborating with Kate Hudson's Fabletics. The proceeds earned from her collection will be donated to the United Nations Girl Up's SchoolCycle.

Other than that, Lovato announced in May that a documentary following her journey will be released on YouTube later this year. Titled "I Am: Demi Lovato," the documentary chronicles a year in the young singer's life. Fans will witness Lovato's journey, both personal and professional. Her humanitarian work will also be featured.

An exact release date for her 2017 album has yet to be announced, though the Disney Channel alum did reveal that it will drop later this year. It is likely that Lovato will share more information as the weeks go by.

