Demi Lovato New Album 2017 Release Date: 'More Soulful' Album Set to Drop Later This Year

Demi Lovato is gearing up to release new music this year, and it looks like she is taking a different route when it comes to her new album's genre.

REUTERS/Jim YoungDemi Lovato will release a new album this year.

While speaking to Billboard about her collaboration with Kate Hudson's Fabletics, Lovato revealed that fans can rest assured that she is releasing new music sometime this year. Additionally, she teased that it is going to have a different sound compared to her pop-oriented fifth album, "Confident," which was released in 2015.

"I'm releasing an album later this year, so my fans can look forward to that," Lovato told the publication. "It's more soulful and I want to go more R&B with it."

Lovato also revealed that she chose to collaborate with Fabletics because proceeds from her collection will be used for charity, specifically the United Nations Girl Up's SchoolCycle program.

"I'm all about female empowerment, and I think anytime you can empower other women to be a stronger, better version of herself, I'm all for it," she said.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer certainly showed her support for fellow artist Ariana Grande after the Manchester attack that took place at her concert. Lovato took to Instagram to post a photo of them hugging and accompanied it with a heartfelt caption.