Demi Lovato News: Singer Refuses to Be Labeled as a Bipolar

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Singer Demi Lovato opens up about bipolar disorder.

While Demi Lovato admits that she is battling with a bipolar disorder, the singer refuses to be labeled as such, insisting that it is not her totality.

Earlier this week, Lovato had a chat with Elvis Duran on the latter's iHeartRadio's Label Defiers, where the 24-year-old singer candidly spoke up about her being a bipolar.

"I think when people refer to me as being bipolar, it's something that's true — I am bipolar — but I don't like people to use it as a label. It's something that I have, it's not who I am," Lovato said in the radio program that has become a platform for celebrities to talk about the labels attached to them.

It has been learned that Lovato was diagnosed to be bipolar back in 2011. Originally, the singer wanted to be treated for substance abuse, eating disorders, and self-inflicted harm. However, it was when it was discovered that she had been suffering from bipolar disorder all along.

In an interview last year, the singer revealed that because of her condition, there were times when she would feel the urge to do something damaging. Thanks to mobile games, the urge to do something harmful can be averted.

"It's cool to be able to come out with games for phones that can maybe be a distraction for someone when they're thinking about doing something that can be harmful to themselves," Lovato said last year in an interview with People.

While Lovato's battle with her condition is far from over, describing it as a "work in progress," she is grateful for family and friends who have been supportive of her. In what seems to be a move of paying it forward, the "Skyscraper" singer has also partnered with an organization, Be Vocal, to promote positivity among those who, just like her, are also suffering from mental illness.

"It's a passion of mine — mental health advocacy. It's possible to live well, feel well, and also find happiness with bipolar disorder or any other mental illness they're struggling with," Lovato said.