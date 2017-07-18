Demi Lovato Performs for WE Day as Friend Selena Gomez Returns to Host

"No Promises" singer Demi Lovato is set to perform at WE Day which will be hosted by her former "Barney & Friends" co-star Selena Gomez.

Reuters/Mike Segar A photo of singer Demi Lovato performing.

CBS' telecast of the event will be on Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. EDT. This year, three countries — the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom — will participate in the event as attendees raise funds for children's charities. Since 2007, the charity has accumulated $45 million, which was donated to more than 1,000 charities.

In a recently released teaser video for the upcoming event, Lovato is seen playing the drums with The Muppet's Animal. According to Billboard, other special guests include Alessia Cara with STOMP, Tyrese Gibson, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys.

The "Instruction" singer says, "We all know what it feels like to be underestimated. We know what it feels like to be judged. But what I want everyone to feel today is powerful. When we take care of each other, we build each other up. Because together we have the power."

In another promo video, Gomez is seen hosting the upcoming annual event. She says in the clip that she is happy to be hosting WE Day once again. She also adds that the show is about inspiration and positive ideas for change; and for those who want to make a difference, they came to the right place.

The thrust of the event is to shed light on issues such as homelessness, inner city violence, social activism, education, poverty, equality and many more. WE Charity, which started in 1995, through the efforts of Craig Kielburger, was inaugurated WE Day in 2007.

Daily Mail reported that former friends Lovato and Gomez were not able to talk despite performing at the same event. The duo used to be close but their friendship fell apart because of their respective musical careers.