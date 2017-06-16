Demi Moore 2 Front Teeth: Did Actress Really Lose Her Teeth or Is Photo Fake? [VIDEOS]

Demi Moore admitted on late night television that she recently lost her two front teeth. While visiting Jimmy Fallon on his show to promote "Rough Night," the 54-year-old actress confirmed her dental problem was due to stress.

REUTERS/Johannes Eisele Actress Demi Moore lost her front teeth and had a photo to prove it.

Fallon shared a photo of a toothless Moore, who has since gotten her teeth fixed in time for her "The Tonight Show" appearance. She explained that it's important for people to hear her story because, aside from heart disease, stress is a serious health issue.

But did Moore really suffer stress and lose her teeth? Is the photo real or fake?

Moore has been in and out of court in recent months for a wrongful death lawsuit, which might be why she's stressed. The family of the late Edenilson Steven Valle sued the actress last May following an accident in Moore's home in 2015. Moore said that it was an "unthinkable tragedy" but her lawyers said the actress was not to blame for the death. The lawyers said Valle, who was drunk when he died, should have been responsible for himself.

But this wasn't the first time Moore shared a toothless photo of herself. In a 2010 interview on Ellen DeGeneres's show, the actress revealed she had a bad bite and constantly clenched her teeth, which resulted in her front teeth falling out. Watch the said interview in the video below.

While it's not easy to confirm the authenticity of Moore's new toothless photo, dental expert Dr. Matthew Messina of the American Dental Association weighed in on her condition. Messina said that tooth loss due to stress cannot "happen in an instant," as per Daily Mail.

He also said teeth clenching and grinding, as a result of stress, might contribute to its weakening. "People shouldn't think that because they're stressed it means their teeth are going to fall out immediately," Messina said.