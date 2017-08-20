Denver Broncos May Name Their Starting Quarterback Soon

(Photo: Reuters/Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports) Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) and quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) celebrate the win against the Carolina Panthers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sept. 8, 2016

The quarterback competition is starting to heat up in Denver.

Last season's starter Trevor Siemian got the nod in the Broncos' preseason opener against the Chicago Bears last week, but the team's 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch will get the chance to win the starting job when he starts in their second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers this Saturday.

The Broncos still haven't decided who's starting next season, but team vice president/general manager John Elway has hinted that they are just waiting for either one of them to "take the reins."

"We'd like the decision made by itself," Elway said, via ESPN. "We want one of them to take the reins and take over; it would be the ideal situation. We're getting through this game and we'll go from there, see what happens," he continued.

Broncos coach head Vance Joseph may name his starting quarterback soon, and it's possible that he'll do that before their third preseason game. That means Siemian and Lynch will get one last chance to sway their coach's decision when they face the 49ers this weekend.

As of the moment, some observers believe that Siemian is likely going to win the job since he has outperformed Lynch so far. But the second-year quarterback said he's not feeling any added pressure at all and he's just going to focus on the game.

"For me, it's just another week of getting better, focusing on yourself, making yourself a better player day in and day out and making those guys around you play better," Lynch said after Wednesday's practice, according to ESPN.

Once again, Siemian and Lynch should each play about a quarter and a half with the first-team offense before undrafted rookie Kyle Sloter finishes out the game for the Broncos.

Will Siemian win the starting quarterback competition for the second year in a row or can Lynch gain an edge this Saturday?