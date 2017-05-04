Denver Broncos NFL Trade and Roster Rumors 2017: Jamaal Charles Joins the Broncos

It took a lot longer than expected, but veteran running back Jamaal Charles has finally been taken off the open market.

(Photo: Reuters/John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports)Jamaal Charles (25) is tackled by linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (52), Oct. 11, 2015

The Denver Broncos have announced that Charles has signed a one-year deal with the team. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, 9News' Mike Klis said the base value of Charles' deal Broncos is only $900,000 with a $100,000 workout bonus. He will earn up to $3.75 million through incentives.

Well, Broncos executive vice president John Elway seems glad that they no longer have to play against Charles in the American Football Conference (AFC) West, and the long-time Kansas City Chiefs running back can't wait to prove his worth to the club and the fans.

"I always wanted to play with Denver. Growing up, [Executive Vice President of Football Operations/GM] John Elway was my favorite player. I just like the environment, the team and the organization. I wanted to be a part of it. I still feel like I can still play ball. I can keep up with the young people," Charles said, via the team's official website.

Charles is one of the best rushers the league has ever seen, but Broncos fans will have to temper their expectations because he's not the same player he once was.

He tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee in 2011 and he suffered another ACL injury in 2015. This time it was on his right knee. He barely played in the past two seasons while he recovered, but he's still a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Broncos.

Charles doesn't have to carry much of the load with C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker around, so that should keep him fresh. He is definitely an upgrade over the two, and there's a chance that he may start if he manages to stay healthy.