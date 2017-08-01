Denver Broncos NFL Trade, Roster Rumors: Edebali to Start at OLB in Place of Ray; Broncos May Consider Signing Freeney

(Photo: Reuters/Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports) Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park, Jan. 30, 2017.

With DeMarcus Ware gone, nobody else is standing in the way of Shane Ray and the starting outside linebacker job. Unfortunately, the third-year pro suffered a torn ligament in his left wrist during practice and he will have to miss playing for six to eight weeks because of the injury. To make matters worse, his backup, Shaquil Barrett, is also on the sidelines after suffering a hip injury.

With those two out, Kasim Edebali is the next man up and he's expected to start across from Von Miller.

"We signed Edebali in the off season from New Orleans for his rushing skills," Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said, via BSN Denver. "He's a guy that's going to help us rush from the SAM position and stop the run that's forced on the edge. He's capable; we're excited about him," he added.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport has also reported that the Broncos are hoping to see Ray back in uniform by week one or week two, so there's no need to panic.

However, the Broncos could use more depth in the pass rush department. According to KMGH-TV's Troy Renck, the team is looking at all options available and he thinks that Dwight Freeney is likely among the linebackers that the Broncos are keeping an eye on.

Freeney played for the Atlanta Falcons last season and they came so close to Super Bowl glory before they ran out of gas in the second half.

Freeney is already past his prime, but he can add some stability to the position while Ray and Barrett are recovering. He can also act as a mentor for the younger players once those two return. The veteran linebacker has already won a Super Bowl ring when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts and he's a seven-time Pro Bowler. He knows how to win.