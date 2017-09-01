Denver Broncos NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Expected to Part Ways with Safety T. J. Ward

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) T. J. Ward with the Denver Broncos in 2014.

T. J. Ward's tenure with the Denver Broncos appears to be coming to an end this offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that the Broncos are fielding trade offers from other teams for Ward, and the Denver Posts' Nicki Jhabvala said they are actively shopping him around the league as well. According to 9News' Mike Klis, the team is expected to part ways with the safety by Saturday.

The Broncos are still searching for a trade partner for Ward, but they will release him outright if they can't find any takers. Klis seems to think that there's a 95 percent chance he will get cut this weekend.

The Broncos will clear $4.5 million in salary cap space by getting rid of him, and Klis thinks that they will redirect the money toward extensions for Brandon McManus and Todd Davis.

When the report first came out, Von Miller actually thought it was "fake news" and he couldn't believe that Ward was on the trading block.

"T.J.'s been a great player for us but it's the National Football League. You always get blindsided by stuff. T.J.'s been great for us so I don't see any reason to (trade). Mr. (John) Elway and the guys upstairs, they push this organization in a great direction and I'm going to go continue to make championship moves for us. I don't really — it has to be fake news. I really can't believe in that too much," Miller said, according to the Denver Post.

Unfortunately, the news doesn't appear to be fake and Ward's days in Denver are numbered. Former Broncos Brandon Marshall and Ed McCaffrey don't like the idea of parting ways with Ward either, but there's nothing they could do.

In any case, Justin Simmons appears to be ready for a bigger role this season and he will get the chance to start at free safety once Ward leaves.