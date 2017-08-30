Denver Broncos NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in Ahmad Brooks

(Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Bachman) San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013.

Looks like former San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks may not be a free agent for long because he's already drawing some interest in the open market.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brooks is scheduled to visit the Green Bay Packers and they will get the chance to take a closer look at the veteran edge rusher. However, Rapoport said the Denver Broncos are interested in signing him as well.

The Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala has also reported that Brooks has told the Broncos that they were one of the teams he's interested in joining, but they have yet to schedule a visit. Still, the Broncos already saw Brooks perform up close and personal during their joint practices with the 49ers earlier this month.

Brooks has earned two second-team All-Pro selections (2012 and 2013) during his tenure with the 49ers, and he also made the Pro Bowl in 2013. Last season, he recorded six sacks, 53 tackles, and one forced fumble.

He's a proven veteran who can make an impact on the field. The question is, should the Broncos add another player to their defensive front seven?

They already have enough depth at outside linebacker. Right now, Shane Ray (left wrist) and his backup, Shaquil Barrett (hip), are still recovering from their respective injuries, but they should be back early next season.

With Von Miller looking better than ever, and backups Kasim Edebali, Vontarrius Dora and Danny Mason also performing well during the preseason, the Broncos are simply loaded at the positions. Rookie defensive end DeMarcus Walker has been playing as an outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Joe Woods' 3–4 defense as well.

KUSA 9News' Mike Klis‏ also doesn't think adding Brooks is a good idea because he's currently facing sexual battery charges in relation to an incident at former 49ers teammate Ray McDonald's house in 2014.