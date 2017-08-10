Denver Broncos NFL Trade Rumors 2017: Elway Denies They Are Interested in AJ McCarron

(Photo: Reuters/Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports) Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) throws the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48), Dec. 28, 2015.

All eyes are on Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch during training camp as they compete for the starting quarterback job. Siemian will start in the Denver Broncos' preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, while Lynch will start against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 19. That way, both young quarterback will get the chance to show the coaches what they can do.

But there was actually a rumor that the Broncos were planning to add one more quarterback to the mix.

It's been a while, but AJ McCarron's name has come up in trade rumors once again. According to 104.3 The Fan's Sandy Clough, the Broncos are "aggressively pursuing" a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for McCarron. Clough added that the team's front office isn't satisfied with Siemian and Lynch's performance so far.

"Obviously, they're somewhat disenchanted that Trevor Siemian has not taken charge of the quarterback competition and Paxton Lynch seems not to have advanced much from the problems he had in his rookie year of 2016," Clough said.

"Among the final five quarterbacks the Broncos played on the way to a Super Bowl title in Santa Clara in February of 2016, other than Ben Roethlisberger, probably, against the 'No Fly Zone' AJ McCarron did the best job, and the Broncos have been impressed with him ever since," he added.

However, that rumor was shot down by Broncos general manager John Elway when he took to Twitter to deny the team has any interest in acquiring McCarron. Sources also told 9News' Mike Klis and the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala that it was "150 percent false."

As of the moment, it looks like Elway is confident enough to give either Siemian or Lynch the starting job next season. A lot of fans probably don't like the idea since both of them struggled a bit last year, but perhaps they deserve a chance to prove that they have improved since then.