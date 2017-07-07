Denver Nuggets Forward Kenneth Faried Draws Trade Interest From Multiple Teams

(Photo: Reuters/Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports) Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (35) during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Pepsi Center, Nov. 11, 2015.

The Denver Nuggets already had a logjam at the power forward position last season when they had Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur and Juan Hernangómez sharing time at the position. Sometimes Danilo Gallinari and Wilson Chandler would also move to the four spot if they go small, and Mason Plumlee had logged some minutes at the position as well when they played him alongside Nikola Jokić in the frontcourt.

The position got even more crowded when the Nuggets acquired Trey Lyles in a draft-day trade with the Utah Jazz. But with the arrival of Paul Millsap to the Mile-High City, one thing has become clear — someone has to go.

Teams could always use a stretch-four like Arthur, and young players like Hernangómez and Lyles could draw some interest in the trade market. But the big man that's going to get the most suitors is Faried.

According to HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy, the Nuggets have been getting calls from teams around the league asking if Faried is available for trade.

That shouldn't come as a surprise. Faried's name has appeared in several trade rumors in the past few seasons, but he has always ended up staying with the Nuggets. Well, it's time for a fresh round of rumors.

The former Team USA member has seen his playing time decrease in the past couple of seasons and he only had a bit-part role with the Nuggets last season. Despite the limited minutes, Faried was still an effective player, and his energy and tenacity on the board remained infectious. However, he no longer has a place with the Nuggets and it would be best if they parted ways.

Faried may have a limited offensive skill set, but teams that are looking for a strong rebounder will surely give "The Manimal" a look. His non-stop motor and rebounding prowess should make him an interesting target.