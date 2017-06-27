Denver Nuggets Look to Make an Upgrade at Power Forward Spot

The Denver Nuggets are looking to make an upgrade at the power forward position this offseason.

Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY SportsCleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) rebounds in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena, May 23, 2017.

ESPN's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes has reported that the Nuggets are involved in a potential three-team deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers that will send Kevin Love to Denver. According to the report, the team is also looking to sign Blake Griffin or Paul Millsap in free agency.

"Sources say the Nuggets, meanwhile, have made upgrading at power forward one of their offseason priorities, which is why they covet Love," Stein and Haynes said in their report.

"Denver, according to sources, also hopes to crash the list of suitors for Los Angeles Clippers unrestricted free agent Blake Griffin and Atlanta Hawks unrestricted free agent Paul Millsap," they continued.

The Nuggets have four power forwards on their roster right now. Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur and Juan Hernangómez are solid contributors, and the team acquired Trey Lyles in a trade with the Utah Jazz during the draft last week. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has played Mason Plumlee at the four-spot next to Nikola Jokić as well in some games.

If the Nuggets are this loaded at the position, why are they looking to add one more?

That's simple. Love, Griffin and Millsap are significant upgrades over the power forwards they have on the roster.

Love almost always ends up as the scapegoat whenever the Cavaliers lose, but he actually played quite well all season long. He happens to be one of the best stretch-fours in the league and he's a great rebounder.

While Griffin usually relies on his power and athleticism to get to the basket, he has also been working on his offensive repertoire in the past few years. He has a developed a solid midrange jumper and he has now extended his range beyond the three-point arc.

He's not known for his defense, but Griffin is a really good offensive player if he's given the room to operate. He will get a lot of chances to do what he does best if he joins the Nuggets since they tend to run the offense through Jokić at the top of the key.

Meanwhile, Millsap is a versatile power forward who doesn't have a lot of weaknesses. He should fit in quite well with the Nuggets.