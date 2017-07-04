Denver Nuggets Looking to Sign Free Agent Point Guard George Hill

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Zereshk) George Hill with the San Antonio Spurs in 2011.

The signal that the Denver Nuggets sent to the rest of the league was clear when they landed marquee free agent Paul Millsap. They narrowly missed the playoffs last season with a promising young core of players, but now that they have signed one of the top power forwards in the league, the Nuggets should be ready to compete for a playoff spot next season in the Western Conference.

Of course, the Nuggets are not done tinkering just yet and they seem to be interested in making an upgrade at point guard.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Nuggets are expected to pursue George Hill in free agency, but they will have to free up some cap space to do so. In his tweet, O'Connor specifically suggested parting ways with Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur since the Nuggets already have a logjam at the power forward position.

Hill is a huge upgrade over Emmanuel Mudiay and Jameer Nelson. He's a good defender and he doesn't need to have the ball in his hands to be effective. Hill is an excellent spot-up shooter and he should fit in nicely with Nikola Jokić and Millsap.

"It is not difficult to envision a situation where Hill sees plenty of open threes in the immediate future if he ultimately signed with Denver," Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek said.

"The combination of Nikola Jokic and Millsap in the frontcourt will create situations where opposing defenses have to commit plenty of attention near the paint, opening up the likes of Hill, Jamal Murray or Gary Harris from beyond the arc," he added.

Meanwhile, Danilo Gallinari's tenure with the Nuggets is probably coming to an end. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets are working on a sign-and-trade deal to send Gallinari to the Los Angeles Clippers. Apparently, the Atlanta Hawks were also brought in to help facilitate the deal.