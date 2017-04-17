Denver Nuggets NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Re-Signing Mason Plumlee Is a Priority This Offseason

It's safe to say that the Portland Trail Blazers probably got the better end of the deal when they acquired Jusuf Nurkic from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Mason Plumlee.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Mason Plumlee with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014.

Nurkic has fitted in seamlessly with the Blazers and he played great since the trade. But the Nuggets also liked what they have seen from Plumlee so far and they are planning to bring him back next season.

"He's a restricted free agent. We hold all the cards. And we're looking to forward to getting something done with him this summer," Nuggets general manager Tim Connelly said, according to BSN Denver.

This announcement shouldn't come as a surprise because the Nuggets gave up a lot to acquire him before the trade deadline. They couldn't simply let him leave after playing half a season with them.

Plumlee started for the Blazers early this season. However, he had to play behind Nikola Jokic with the Nuggets. He struggled to find a rhythm at times due to the limited playing time, but he has also shown flashes of success when he was paired with Jokic on the starting front court while Kenneth Faried was out.

"I think Mason did a very good job. Tough situation going from a starter to being a third big, fourth big at times. And it's always difficult when you're traded midseason," Connelly stated during the interview. "I think his selflessness, his approach to the game, his verticality at the rim are well needed. And he really added to that locker room," he added.

Like Jokic, Plumlee is a very good passer for a center and he fits in perfectly with the Nuggets since they run a motion-based offense. Unfortunately, fans only saw glimpses of what he can do because of the limited minutes.

Plumlee should play much better next season once he gets a full training camp and preseason under his belt.