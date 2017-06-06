Derek Fisher Arrested for DUI After Flipping Car Over

Derek Fisher, former player and head coach in the National Basketball Association, was recently arrested as a suspect for driving under influence (DUI) on Sunday, June 4. Fisher was driving with Gloria Govan when his vehicle was overturned in an accident, though both emerged uninjured from the crash.

Reuters/Adam Hunger/USA TODAY SportsBrooklyn, NY, USA; New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher reacts against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Knicks 92-88.

Fisher was taken into custody after he was suspected of drunk driving, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The accident occurred along the 101 Freeway in California on Sunday, June 4, early morning at about 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

He had former "Basketball Wives" star Gloria Govan as his lone passenger when his 2015 Cadillac overturned after veering right and hitting a raised curb and guardrail on the highway.

Fisher and Govan were later assisted out of the flipped car, with neither of them reporting of any injuries from the accident. An investigation immediately after the incident led authorities to learn that Fisher has been drinking, and the 42-year-old former NBA player was arrested for DUI without incident.

Govan, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the incident. The 32-year-old former reality star was first married to NBA player Matt Barnes, a former teammate of Derek Fisher in their season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Govan and Fisher have been dating since late 2015, according to Bleacher Report.

Derek Fisher is an NBA veteran before he became a coach, having played for 18 seasons in the league and earning five championship rings in his stint with the Lakers in that time.

In his career, he has played with various teams including the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks before his retirement.

His career as a head coach, meanwhile, has been less successful. The record of the New York Knicks has been a dismal 40 wins with 96 losses in his second season tenure as head coach. He was fired last year.