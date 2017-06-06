Derek Fisher News: Former NBA Coach Speaks Out After DUI Arrest, Car Accident Last Weekend

Former New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of drinking under the influence after his 2015 Cadillac overturned last weekend.

Reuters/Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher during a game against the Brooklyn Nets

Fisher was driving with his girlfriend, "Basketball Wives" star Gloria Govan on Route 101 in Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles, California when his car veered right nearing the interchange. His Cadillac hit the concrete curb and the guardrail before flipping over, EOnline learned.

Fisher and his girlfriend were both in the car when it flipped, and fortunately for them, they left the scene unscathed.

The California Highway Patrol made the arrest after conducting the DUI test, which Fisher failed.

TMZ caught up with Fisher on Monday afternoon while he was leaving Leo & Lily restaurant in L.A. and asked him about the recent accident. He said he was grateful that no one was hurt, and he thanked fans for their prayers and support. More importantly, he insisted that there will not be a repeat of their last weekend's brush with death.

"The most important part is that we're here and that no one else was injured," the ex-NBA star told the news outlet. "So from here, just focusing on the positives of being here."

Throughout his career as a professional basketball player, Fisher represented five different teams, the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers, which he is best known for playing with. He won five titles with the Lakers.

More recently, Fisher became head coach of the New York Knicks in 2014. But it was a brief stint. He was sacked by the team's president of basketball operations, Phil Jackson, in the second season after the Knicks made their worst record of 40-96.

Fisher started playing pro ball in 1996 and retired in 2014. Now, he serves as an analyst for TNT.