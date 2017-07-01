Derek Hough on 'Dancing With the Stars' Double Wedding Weekend: 'There'll Be Plenty of Surprises'

Derek Hough's younger sister — Julianne Alexandra — will soon be a married woman. The 28-year-old singer-dancer will be exchanging vows with her fiancé, NHL hockey star Brooks Laich, in less than two weeks.

Since the day is fast approaching, Derek, 32, is now getting prepared for his younger sister's big day. He said that he might make a brief but sincere speech during the wedding ceremony.

"I'm excited! My baby sister [is] getting married [and] it's gonna be special to have the whole family there," Derek told Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles debut of Travis Wall and Shaping Sound's new show, "After the Curtain," at Royce Hall at UCLA on Tuesday, June 27. "We're gonna have a great time. It's gonna be like, a week-long event. It's gonna be amazing!" he went on to say.

Since Derek is close with Julianne, watching her walk down the aisle will probably make him cry. He then revealed that their family is making sure to add a few unexpected things to the upcoming wedding. He said, "There's always surprises with my family that aren't planned, so there [will be] plenty of surprises."

Derek also opened up about how the "Dancing with the Stars" cast will handle Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's wedding on the same day. Thankfully, the double wedding is not going to cause too much conflict since they have different sets of friends and groups.

The Chmerkovskiy–Murgatroyd wedding will be attended by "Dancing with the Stars" alums Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Amber Rose, Tony Dovolani, Sharna Burgess, and Nick Viall. The Hough–Laich wedding, on the other hand, will only be attended by the couple's family and close friends.

"It's mainly just friends and family," Julianne told Us Weekly of the guest list, adding, "We're keeping it pretty small and intimate."

Julianne got engaged to Laich in August 2015 after they had been set up by a mutual friend and had dated for more than a year.