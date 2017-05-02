Derick Lamont Brown: Facts About the Dallas Shooting Suspect

Derick Lamont Brown, 36, has been identified as the suspect that opened fire on the male paramedic who was responding to an emergency call with a co-worker in Dallas.

(Photo: Dallas Police)Derick Lamont Brown from an October 2016 mugshot.

According to reports, Brown, who worked as a custodian in Dallas, was found dead by authorities with another male inside of a home near the scene several hours after the shooting took place. A civilian was also shot and got wounded during the incident, and has been placed in intensive care unit (ICU).

According to report by WFAA8, court records showed that Brown previously faced an assault charge, multiple driving while intoxicated (DWI) charges as well as gun offenses.

In 2008, Brown was involved in a car accident in Dallas. When he was approached by officers, Brown said, "I'm high and I have a gun." For the incident, he was arrested and charged with felony and possession of PCP. He later pleaded guilty, getting two years of probation.

In 2015, Brown got a concealed carry license in Florida, in the same year that he got involved in another car accident in Dallas. This time, Brown was seen "holding a loaded magazine" in one hand and a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun in the other.

When the officers approached his vehicle, they smelled what seemed to be PCP. He was arrested for being under the influence of a narcotic aside from the unlawful carry of a weapon by a license holder charge.

More recently, Brown was pulled over for driving the opposite way in downtown Dallas. This time, he was seen with bloodshot eyes and was reeking of alcohol. He had resisted arrest when he refused to allow officers to handcuff him and to walk to the squad car. He ended up getting charged with resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

Aside from his criminal past and his supposed mental condition, Brown was reportedly on a watch list for previous anti-government activities. In the early 2000s, he was the chairman of the New Black Panther Party in Dallas. In his capacity as chairman, he implored residents to stand up to police and fight back.

"We're willing to defend by any cause and every cause," he said in an article back in 2004. "If that takes fighting back, Lord have mercy for me on what should happen on the streets, but I'm willing."

Brown was reportedly the father of 18 children.