'Descendants 2' Air Date, Latest News: Sequel Premieres Across Five Networks on July 21

The wait for the sequel to Disney's popular TV movie "Descendants" is almost over.

Youtube/Disney Channel Africa A screenshot from the official trailer of Disney's "Descendants."

The network announced on Tuesday, April 25, that "Descendants 2" will premiere simultaneously on the Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime and ABC on Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m. EDT, Variety reports. The TV movie will also be made available on-demand and on the digital platforms of the five networks mentioned.

The announcement was made by Ben Sherwood, co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney/ABC Television Group.

"'Descendants' fans asked for more, and we've answered their call, with more ways to watch and more ways to engage with the next chapter in their favorite TV movie," Sherwood said. "We're combining the magic of Disney Channel content with the power and reach of our linear networks and digital platforms to ensure we're everywhere our fans are all at the same time."

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, also spoke about the upcoming "Descendants" sequel.

Marsh said, "The passion that fans — across every demographic and geographic landscape — have demonstrated for 'Descendants' rivals anything we've seen since 'High School Musical.' Sharing the new sequel movie across our far-reaching portfolio of TV networks and digital platforms is something only Disney can do — and we do it proudly."

In "Descendants 2," the plot deepens as the Villain Kids aka "VKs" continue to find their place in the idyllic Auradon. However, when the pressure to be royal takes a toll on Mal (Dove Cameron), she goes back to her rotten roots on the Isle of the Lost where archrival Uma (China Anne McClain), the daughter of Ursula, has taken her previous place and proclaimed herself as queen of the run-down town.

Uma resents the fact that she was not among those selected by Ben (Mitchell Hope) to attend Auradon Prep along with other Villain Kids. And so, she convinces her pirate gang, which includes Captain Hook's son Harry (Thomas Doherty) and Gaston's son Gil (Dylan Playfair), to break the barrier between the Isle of the Lost and Auradon. If successful, their actions will unleash all the villains imprisoned on the island.