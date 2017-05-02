'Descendants 2' Spoilers: Mal and Crew Goes Back to Their Wicked Ways in New Music Video

Mal (Dove Cameron) and her fellow reformed almost-villain friends from the Isle of the Lost may have settled into the life they found in the kingdom of Auradon, but it soon becomes evident that royalty is just not Mal's cup of tea in the upcoming Disney Channel original movie "Descendants 2."

Facebook/DisneyChannelPromotional poster for the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie, “Descendants 2.”

Since her boyfriend, Ben (Mitchell Hope), the son of Belle and Beast, has now become the king of Auradon, Mal is pressured into becoming a royally perfect lady of the court. However, she soon realizes that this is not to be as her true nature is to become a villain, and her true home is back in the Isle of the Lost.

The official trailer reveals that Mal will leave Auradon and make her way back to the Isle, only to discover that a new villainous descendant has taken over as ruler of the island, and this descendant does not really like the idea of having Mal back.

There is, however, some use that Uma (China Anne McClain), the daughter of Ursula, can have from Mal, especially since her boyfriend, Ben, will insist on going after her to the Isle of the Lost. Uma and her crew, consisting of Captain Hook's son, Harry (Thomas Doherty), and Gaston's son, Gil (Dylan Playfair), will take the King of Auradon hostage in exchange for the Fairy Godmother's wand

It's a good thing that Mal's loyal pals Evie (Sofia Carson), the daughter of the Evil Queen; Carlos (Cameron Boyce), the son of Cruella de Vil; and Jay (Booboo Stewart), the son of Jafar will be on hand to help her out. Even the Auradon Prep's campus mutt, Dude, will be lending a paw.

But how do they plan on stealing the wand? If the music video for the new song "Ways to Be Wicked" is anything to go by, it seems that Mal and her friends are about to go bad by enchanting apples with a spell that turns anyone who eats it wicked.

YouTube/DisneyMusicVEVO

Will the kids have to unleash their own brand of wickedness in order to defeat the villains back at the Isle of the Lost and free King Ben?

"Descendants 2" is reportedly scheduled to air on the Disney Channel on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. EDT. It will also be shown on Disney XD, ABC, Freeform, and Lifetime.