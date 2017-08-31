'Descendants 3' Latest News: Sofia Carson Talks About Disney Series, Touring and Dream TV Roles

When she's not casting spells as Evie, the Evil Queen's daughter, Sofia Carson is busy making music for her fans. She has been very busy with her acting career, especially with talks of a "Descendants 3" floating around lately, but still found time to cultivate her other talent.

Youtube/Disney Channel Africa A screenshot from the official trailer of Disney's "Descendants."

The 24-year-old actress released her single "Ins and Outs" last week. She also performed the song during the U.S. Open's Arthur Ashe Kids' Day in New York on Aug. 26.

At the event, Carson talked about her future plans including a tour, a list of shows she would love to guest star on and, of course, a possible "Descendants" sequel.

Speaking with IBTimes, Carson said that a music video for her single will likely be out soon. While she refused to reveal any more details, she admitted that she is excited about it.

In addition to a future full studio album, the actress said she would love to go on a "Descendants" tour with the cast. Disney already did it with "The Cheetah Girls" and "High School Musical," so there's no reason why they couldn't do it this time especially with the success of the films.

When asked regarding "Descendants 3," Carson said that she and the cast are up for it. However, she said that it will still be up to the fans. If the fans loved the second film as much as they did, a third film might be a possibility.

The actress shares a very special bond with her fans. The actress spoke about her feelings when fans post and send her stuff online.

"I'm very active, and I'm also very involved with them," Carson said. "Like, we're constantly in conversations, so Instagram or Twitter, I guess, would be the two main ones that I love communicating with them."

Disney has yet to announce if they will start production for "Descendants 3."