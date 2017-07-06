'Descendants of the Sun' Couple to Get Married in Real Life This October

(Photo: KBS) Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo as seen in "Descendants of the Sun."

"Descendants of the Sun" couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo found love both on and off screen.

It has been confirmed by their respective agencies that the "Song-Song" couple, as they are called by fans, will tie the knot in October.

In a joint statement picked up by Soompi.com, Blossom Entertainment and United Artists Agency thanked fans for their support for the "Descendants of the Sun" stars before they broke the big news:

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will be holding a wedding ceremony on the final day of October, 2017. A marriage is not only a private matter but also a meeting between two families, so it was a delicate situation in many ways.

They said that they had to be "cautious" in handling the news about the marriage, which is why it is only now that they are making it official. The agencies also requested fans to "send the couple best wishes for their beautiful future together."

Echoing the same feeling, Song Hye Kyo acknowledges that the news came quite sudden. The actress hopes that fans understand the secrecy behind it since she was just being careful in managing news as big of a deal as this.

She also revealed that "Descendants of the Sun," where she and her husband-to-be played as lovers, is where they also started to fall in love with each other for real.

"Throughout the project, I realized that we had similar values and ideas, and I was able to share everything with him," Song Hye Kyo stated as quoted by Philippine Inquirer.

Joong Ki showed me his self, trust, and his manners for a long time. I thought to myself that it would be good to spend the future with him and I was glad that he could feel my true emotions as well. That's when I knew that he was the one.

Song Joong Ki, on the other hand, asked for the blessing of his fans. He shared how doing "Descendants of the Sun" and what came after changed his life.

He referred to Song Hye Kyo a "precious friend who I shared my honest feelings with" and how it all developed into "a loving relationship."