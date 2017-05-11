'Descendants of the Sun' Star Song Hye-kyo News: Is Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki a Couple?

South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo has been paired with her fellow "Descendants of the Sun" actor Song Joong-ki by the public since they starred in the successful TV series a year ago. While the two have denied that they were a couple, that never stopped fans from thinking that they in a relationship.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/KIYOUNG KIM)Song Hye Kyo in 2008.

Well, the alleged couple could not escape the gossip pages.

Song Hye-kyo is sporting a new haircut nowadays just in time for the warm summer days, but koreaportal.com has reported that people are speculating that she must have cut her hair because her "relationship" with Song Joong-ki is on the rocks.

"While several followers of the 'Full House' actress were astounded by her new look, there are also some people claiming that there must be a deeper reason behind it. Rumors have it that Song Hye Kyo could have already ended her supposed relationship with Song Joong Ki as it is something that most people do after a split," Serena Vanderwoodsen wrote in her article for koreaportal.com.

The publication also pointed out that her recent remarks about wanting to work with actor Gong Yoo might have fanned the flames of the rumor.

Last week, Song Hye-kyo attended a fashion event in Hong Kong and she was asked by reporters if she was interested in working with Gong Yoo. She said they haven't worked on a project together before, but she would like to have the opportunity to work with him.

That was actually a safe answer. But as expected, some people would always spin the story to fit their narrative. After all, rumors are often more interesting than the truth.

In any case, it goes without saying that readers should take this with a pinch of salt since Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki have never publicly admitted they are dating.