'Descendants of the Sun' Stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo to Live-Stream Wedding?

South Korean superstars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are now in the middle of preparations for their highly anticipated wedding. New reports claim the power couple might live-stream the ceremony to let their avid fans and supporters witness the event.

KBS "Descendants of the Sun" co-stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are getting married this October.

Neither Song Hye Kyo's management UAA or Song Joong Ki's agency Blossom Entertainment has officially announced that the celebrities' wedding would be streamed online. Although there's still no official word about it, there are speculations that the major event will be broadcast live on Oct. 31.

Right after revealing their wedding plans earlier this month, many fans became thrilled to see their favorite stars tie the knot in real life. The duo captured the hearts of viewers when they appeared in the military-themed drama "Descendants of the Sun," displaying a special chemistry that convinced everyone they would make a great couple in real life.

Fortunately, fans' prayers were seemingly answered when Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo surprised the world with their wedding announcement.

Meanwhile, rumor has it that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo declined all sponsorship offers from various companies. Multiple brands allegedly wanted to pitch in for the most-awaited wedding in hopes of gaining more publicity. However, the soon-to-be-married pair refused to accept the offers and humbly explained that they would rather use their own money to pay for wedding expenses.

Further details about Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's wedding are still being kept under wraps. Song Joong Ki's father recently shared his thoughts about his son's wedding though, and he seemed very supportive of the actor's decision to settle down.

"[Song Joong Ki] is at the best age to get married so I'm glad he's engaged. As parents, we've decided to respect our son's decision. People were saying I was against their marriage, but that's a misunderstanding," Song Joong Ki's father stated.